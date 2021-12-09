MadameNoire Featured Video

Marques Houston just became a father. The Sister, Sister star and his 21-year-old wife Miya Houston just welcomed their first child together on Dec. 2, a daughter named Zara.

“Miya chose the name Zara because she just felt like it was exotic. [There was] no special reason,” Houston told Us Weekly. “She just wanted our girl to have a memorable name that wasn’t the average name. It still feels surreal, like, it hasn’t set in yet that we are actually not just babysitting one of our friends’ kids. But not getting any sleep definitely reminds us that we are now parents.”

Houston, 40, also sent a sweet message to his wife after she gave birth.

“Beauty in rare form,” he captioned a photo of Miya Houston while she was sporting her baby bump. “A child is such a blessing from Jehovah. A woman’s body is such an amazing creation to be able to carry a full human. I love you Miya, my wife, my rock, my baby mama 🥰 to watch you carry our child was nothing short of a miracle! Thank you Jehovah for our blessing!”

The Houstons were tightlipped about expecting their first child and didn’t reveal the news until after Houston gave birth. The last time they were open about their relationship they were defending it after receiving a lot of criticism over their 20-year age difference. The “That Girl” singer made it clear that they didn’t start dating until she was of age.

“Miya and I didn’t start dating until she was an adult. We fell in love and got engaged in March of 2019,” he wrote on Instagram in June 2020. “My dad Michael loves her, and the people I am closest to all love her as well. Most importantly we have Jehovah’s blessing 😁 There is so much more to be concerned about in the world, than creating rumors about me.”

They tied the knot in August 2020.