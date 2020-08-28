39-Year-Old Marques Houston Marries 19-Year-Old Miya Dickey In Private Ceremony

A couple of months ago, we wrote about 39-year-old singer and actor Marques Houston being engaged to a 19-year-old Miya Dickey. We wrote about him again when he addressed the criticisms from those who questioned the twenty-year age difference between himself and his betrothed.

And despite some rightful side eyes and questions about the legality of their dating history, her relationship to Chris Stokes, and more, the two tied the knot.

According to PEOPLE, the two exchanged vows during a private ceremony at the Eagle Glen Golf Club in Corona, California this past Monday.

Houston was joined by his Immature band mates, Jerome Jones and Kelton Kessee and recording artist MAJOR performed this generation’s favorite wedding song, “Why I Love You.”

Houston told PEOPLE, “I was so nervous that I was actually shaking, but everything felt perfect when I saw Miya walk down the aisle. I told her I wasn’t going to cry, but I couldn’t hold it in. I cried like a baby.”

Dickey told the outlet she was also nervous but ecstatic.

“I just wanted everything to go perfect and it did. I cried too as soon as I saw him,” she says.

Before sealing their union with a kiss, the two did a special handshake.

Dickey said, “We practiced for like months on this handshake and never got it right until the actual day! We both looked at each other like ‘finally.'”

The two are honeymooning locally due to COVID-19.

“We are honeymooning in one of our favorite places, in Santa Barbara. We don’t want to say actually where, but it’s gorgeous and we are having the time of our lives celebrating,” Houston said. “We were originally going to Mexico, but due to COVID-19, we chose to come here for the honeymoon. It’s both our favorite place ever!”

So about this relationship timeline.

Houston proposed to Dickey in March 2019, after five months of dating. According to Houston, he met Dickey in 2018 at a Jehovah’s Witness convention.

He offered this detailed history of their relationship.

“I met Miya in 2018 through a mutual friend. Never before then, did I even know she existed. The fact that she was listed on one of our films was a misprint or someone being messy. Anyone can post on IMDB. And there’s no way someone that young could even work on a film set in the position of Art Directer because that position requires years of experience. Miya is like a daughter to Chris Stokes because we are all like family. Being a Jehovah’s Witness, we all showcase true love like family. That’s it. Chris’ real daughter, Chrissy Morales became friends with Miya in 2018, where we all first met Miya at a Jehovah’s Witness convention. It was then that Chrissy and Miya became friends. Miya and I didn’t start dating until she was an adult. We fell in love and got engaged in March of 2019.”

Do with that what you will. You can check out images from the couple’s day on the following pages.