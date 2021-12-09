Source: Sean Zanni / Getty
Remember when Lil Mama infamously crashed Jay-Z and Alicia Keys’ performance during the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards? Well, on a recent interview with REVOLT’s Drink Champs, the “Girl on Fire” crooner finally revealed what happened in the aftermath of the hilariously unexpected on-air blunder.
“The truth of all the truths — all I know, we was on that stage,” Keys explained adding that she was so locked into making her and Jay’s performance of “Empire State of Mind” amazing that she didn’t even notice Lil Mama come on stage. “JAY was here, I was here. In my head, I was such a gorilla at the time and I was like, ‘This is what’s happening. I’m going to destroy this record tonight.’ … Somehow, however she got over here, I didn’t even bear witness to. The whole show I was iced — so focused on making it amazing.”
Keys added, “I went backstage and JAY was like, ‘So, you ain’t see that?’ And I was like, ‘What?’ And he was like, ‘Nah, you ain’t just see what just happened?’
And I was like, ‘Yeah, we killed it. That’s what happened.’”
Thankfully, it’s all water underneath the bridge now because back in October, Keys told The Morning Hustle that she totally forgave the “Lip Gloss” hitmaker for interrupting her set.
“Listen, to this day, I truly never knew she was even on the stage — that’s the craziest part of the whole thing for me. I was on that stage, JAY was in the middle, she was on the other side of JAY, and I never saw her. Never, ” she explained. “…That was wild to me. But I absolutely — it’s not even a statement. That was then. You know, she’s from New York, too. You know, I think she really felt the energy of the record and she loved it and she couldn’t hold herself back. Look, this is what my music does to people. What can we say?”
So what happened that night, according to Lil Mama, you ask? Well back in April, the Harlem native actually issued a response on why she took it upon herself to join Jay and Alicia on stage.