Thankfully, it’s all water underneath the bridge now because back in October, Keys told The Morning Hustle that she totally forgave the “Lip Gloss” hitmaker for interrupting her set. “Listen, to this day, I truly never knew she was even on the stage — that’s the craziest part of the whole thing for me. I was on that stage, JAY was in the middle, she was on the other side of JAY, and I never saw her. Never, ” she explained. “…That was wild to me. But I absolutely — it’s not even a statement. That was then. You know, she’s from New York, too. You know, I think she really felt the energy of the record and she loved it and she couldn’t hold herself back. Look, this is what my music does to people. What can we say?”

So what happened that night, according to Lil Mama, you ask? Well back in April, the Harlem native actually issued a response on why she took it upon herself to join Jay and Alicia on stage.