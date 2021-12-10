Sometimes, taking care of your hair can feel like a labor of self-love. That said, this curated gift guide by MADAMENOIRE offers holiday present choices for anyone in your life who’s trying to take better care of their hair in the new year — whether it’s a busy mom always on the go, a college student constantly hitting the books or someone whose New Year’s resolution is to grow out their hair.

Consider buying the gifts below for the person in your life who loves rocking their natural hair with pride, styling it, and caring for it — or the natural hair newbie who could use some helpful products and tools in their routine.

Either way, it’s all about giving the gift of healthy hair this holiday season. The items listed in this roundup will help make anyone’s hair care routine more effortless. Also, the gifts below encourage the recipient to take the time to practice self-care through nurturing their tresses.

See our picks down below!

Silk Pillowcases

How often have you gone to bed worrying about whether your latest hairstyle with last till the next day?

On top of silk being better for your skin and hair than the alternative fabrics pillowcases are usually made of, silk also creates less friction on one’s hair than cotton. That way, the chances of one’s hairstyle lasting till the next wash day are increased.

Give the gift of a stressless night’s sleep to yourself or a loved one with one or two luxurious silk pillowcases — it’s a gift that keeps on giving!

$67.50 on sale at Grace Eleyae.com

Pattern Beauty Hair Tools Kit

Including a wide-tooth comb, shower brush and hair pic, this trio has the three main tools any natural hair rocking queen needs in her hairstyling arsenal.

Help others detangle their hair, style their curls, and create gravity-defying gorgeous afros by gifting this set for the holidays.

$36.90 on sale at Pattern Beauty

Blush Pink & Turquoise Tropical-Inspired Duo Bonnet Set

A true naturalista can never have too many bonnets.

With that in mind, whoever you gift this double-layered and reversible bonnet duo to will sleep effortlessly and stylishly as they maintain their hairstyles and retain length.

Also, the bonnets in this set have protective satin perimeters with drawstrings around them so one’s edges are protected, and they can be adjusted to give up some extra room for some jumbo box braids — or a big head.

$40 (limited edition) via Glow by Daye

Adwoa Beauty Baomint Bestsellers Holiday Kit

Giving this haircare product kit is all about setting up the recipient of your gift with healthy hair in the new year.

This gift box features Adwoa Beauty’s best-selling products from the brand’s Baomint Collection, including its Moisturizing Shampoo, Deep Conditioning Treatment and Leave-in Conditioning Styler. While the products hold a value of $61 bought separately, this holiday set is a steal for only $39.

If you purchase through the Adwoa Beauty site, the gift will also be delivered wrapped with a complimentary red satin ribbon.

$39 at Adwoa Beauty

Hair Fragrance Discovery Set

Have you ever heard of hair perfume?

This hair Fragrance Discovery Set includes 2 ml samples of five fabulous hair fragrances, all of which have been MADAMENOIRE tested and approved — they smell amazing!

This is a super versatile gift because the recipient can use the hair fragrances at the end of their daily hair care routine, after an intense workout, to freshen up after a smoking session, after using hot styling tools, or in their hair before a date.

The uses are endless, so we know it’ll be a gift they love.

$32 via Eat. Sweat. Undress.

DevaTowel

Styling one’s curls is something that happens in multiple steps during one’s wash day routine. That said, making sure you’re not creating frizz, fairy knots and disturbing freshly cleaned curls right out of the shower is essential.

That’s where the DevaTowel comes in.

Using a smooth and microfiber texture, this towel helps absorb excess moisture and enhances the shape of curls and kinks without roughing them up so they can dry with more definition and less frizz.

It’s also a pretty good-sized towel, measuring in at 39″ x 20″. Moreover, it’s machine-washable, hypoallergenic, and more absorbent than an old t-shirt could ever be.

$20 at Devacurl.com

Dyson Airwrap Complete Styler

It item’s at the top of our wishlist!

In addition to Dyson being is known for its top-of-the-line technology, this styling system has rave reviews and has been mentioned in Allure’s Best of Beauty roundup.

Using a digital motor, this styler comes with six different attachments to curl, create waves, straighten and dry hair without the usage of extreme heat. The set also comes with a storage case, filter-cleaning brush, non-slip mat, presentation case and two-year warranty.

$549.99 via Ulta

