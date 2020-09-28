Things To Do Before And After You Get Braids To Protect Your Hair

We would say that as it gets cool outside and we prepare for fall that braid season will be upon us, but really, when is it not braid season? The protective style has become a go-to option for giving your hair a break for a few weeks, and if you go about getting them and caring for them right, they can help keep your hair healthy and help it grow. With that being said, there are few things you should do before sitting in the stylist’s chair for a few hours, as well as after, to ensure that your braids don’t do more harm than good to your natural strands. Check out some things you should keep in mind.

Make sure what you want is feasible for your length of hair.

I can speak from experience on the importance of knowing what styles and what braid sizes will work for you before you get your hopes up. You may assume that as long as the stylist can get a grip on your hair, you can confidently wear any braided look you saw on Instagram. Wrong. If your hair is only a few inches out of a TWA, jumbo box braids won’t work, sis. If you were trying to save money by getting bigger, thicker braids, you might find yourself disappointed when the braider sees your head. In addition to that, you don’t want your hair being pulled by a braid that’s too big and heavy. Also, you should know that if you don’t maintain whatever braids you get well, there is a chance that the shorter the hair you have, the more it will stick out through your Kanekalon.