MadameNoire Featured Video

People are tired of Will Smith telling his business. Leading up to the days to the release of his memoir, Will, and thereafter, excerpts of the book have been released and Smith has also done a few interviews. His wife Jada Pinkett Smith has also been less private about the ups and downs of their marriage. Their openness is turning fans off and there has been a petition started on Change.org that is calling for them to stop talking.

The petition, titled “Stop interviewing Will and Jada Smith!,” was started by a man named Dennis Morales and he’s asking for 5,000 signatures. At the time of publishing, the petition had 2,768 signatures.

In the comments of the petition, people complained that the couple, who’ve been married 1996, have been oversharing.

“I’ve learned more about this family in the past 3 months than i have in the last 10 years,” one person commented.

“I’m sick and tired of hearing the BS that goes on in their personal lives,” another person said. “It’s exhausting. I’ve muted their names everywhere, AND STILL SEE THIS!! I’m sick of their weirdness. Make it STOP!!!”

Pinkett-Smith hasn’t been doing interviews though. She’s been open about her addiction to pornography, using psychedelics to treat her depression, addiction to pills and alcohol and her sex life with Smith on Red Table Talk. The only interview Smith has done was for a cover story for GQ where he shared his fantasy of having multiple girlfriends, his open marriage with Smith, his experience in therapy and more.

Excerpts of the book they have been published include Smith discussing having homicidal thoughts about his father who had physically abused his mother for years, coping with a heartbreak by having so much sex that orgasms made him nauseous and his jealousy of Pinkett-Smith’s platonic relationship with Tupac Shakur.

The beloved couple has been extremely tight-lipped about their marriage over the years. Their newfound openness was embraced at first but now folks want them to return to being private. Are you feeling like the Smiths are oversharing?