A well-known social media influencer by the name of Kezia M. Williams was at the center of an attempted home invasion this week.

The My Black Receipt co-founder said it took police nearly “28 minutes” to arrive after a suspicious man followed her to her front door attempting to break-in. Kezia, who has amassed a large following on Instagram and Youtube from her financial and business privy content, revealed that the suspect was carrying gloves, zip ties and was allegedly armed. The entire incident was recorded on her home security system.

“I immediately started to put down the blinds in my house and shut my windows,” Williams told NBC 4 Washington.

“He tried to lift every window. Tried to yank my balcony door open ripping my screen from its hinges. Circled my home three times and when my neighbor came outside, pretended to “water my grass” like my “lawn guy” so that she wouldn’t become suspicious, ” her caption on Instagram read of the startling incident.

The suspect continued to try and force himself through the door while she was on the phone with 911.

“He fled at minute 22 before police arrived or at least that’s when I texted my mom and let her know he finally started walking away,” Kezia said, adding that she believed he wasn’t after her belongings.

Williams tried to file a police report the same day, but the entrepreneur was met with a shocking response from police officials.

“[An officer] said unless he enters your home, even if it was just him putting his hand in your home, it’s not breaking and entering. There’s nothing we can do,” Kezia told the outlet. The financial guru shared in a separate post that it was only until after she made a few calls to House Delegate member Nick Charles that officers “apologized for delays.” The Commissioner also determined that there was “enough probable cause” to charge the suspect for “trespassing and attempted burglary,” due to the security footage.

Thanks to Kezia’s massive social media following, authorities were able to locate and identify the suspect after 5 hours. A social media goer tipped off Williams and officials with the suspect’s name, address, and even his “mama’s name,” however according to the social media influencer’s post on Oct. 30, the suspect will only receive a criminal summons. “He will NOT be arrested because the paperwork says there is only probable cause for ‘attempted burglary,'” she wrote.

Williams also applauded the suspect’s mother for coming forward about her son’s egregious actions.

“I know that took empathy. I can’t imagine how difficult that was but I am grateful she could see the gravity of the circumstance. She also spoke to her son about what happened,” Kezia added.

According to NBC 4 Washington’s report, police will charge the suspect with trespassing. They are also working with Williams to file additional charges.

