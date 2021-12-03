MadameNoire Featured Video

Hours after Jacqueline Avant, the wife music executive Clarence Avant, was shot, a suspect in her killing was arrested.

According to the New York Times, 29-year old Aariel Maynor was arrested after shooting himself in the foot while allegedly robbing a Hollywood, California home. The home Maynor was found at is seven miles from the Avants’ home. The AR-15 rifle that he may have used to allegedly kill Avant was also found. Avant was 81-years-old.

Police were called to the Avant residence at 2:23 a.m on Dec. 1 the suspect fled the scene. The second call about a shooting where Maynor was later apprehended was placed 3:30 a m. Her husband and security guard were also in the home at the time of the shooting but weren’t harmed by Maynor.

In a briefing, Beverly Hills Police Chief Mark Stainbrook said Maynor has an extensive rap sheet and was out on parole. In 2018, he was sentenced to four years in prison for second degree robbery and was released in Sept. 2021, TMZ reported.

“Jacqueline was an amazing woman, wife, mother, philanthropist, and a 55-year resident of Beverly Hills, who has made an immeasurable positive contribution and impact on the arts community,” the Avant family said in a statement according to CNN. “She will be missed by her family, friends, and all of the people she has helped throughout her amazing life.”

The Avants married in 1967 and had two children, Nicole and Alexander. They met while Avant was modeling for Ebony Fashion Fair in the 1960’s. Nicole Avant recently produced a Netflix documentary about her father, The Black Godfather, which was released in 2019. Avant is married to Ted Sarandos, a co-chief executive of Netflix. She’s also the a former U.S. ambassador to the Bahamas.

Clarence Avant hasn’t released a statement yet regarding his wife’s death. We send out condolences to the Avant family.