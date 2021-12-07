MadameNoire Featured Video

A slew of stars gathered together to pay tribute to Virgil Abloh at the Museum Of Contemporary Art in Chicago during his emotional memorial service on Dec. 6.

Rihanna, Kim Kardashian, and Abloh’s close collaborator and friend Kanye West were reportedly in attendance. According to TMZ, Tyler, the Creator delivered an emotional eulogy and even broke down at one point while honoring the legendary fashion designer. A cellphone recording video sent into the outlet showed the iconic Lauryn Hill struggling to perform her classic “Everything is Everything” as she wiped away tears. Drake, Frank Ocean, A$AP Rocky, and Kid Cudi were among the other big-named stars who came to pay their respects to the Off-White founder.

On Nov. 28, social media was shocked by the unexpected passing of the Louis Vuitton creative director. Abloh died following a private battle with a rare cancer called cardiac angiosarcoma which causes tumors to develop in muscles or blood vessels surrounding the heart, according to Cedars-Sinai Hospital. He was 41. Following the shocking news, Kanye West paid tribute to the fashion giant with a heartwarming performance during his Sunday Service series that was live-streamed for fans. The rapper and his choir sang a special rendition of Adele’s “Easy On Me,” a song that appears on her new album “30.”

Abloh’s passion for pushing the boundaries with his cutting-edge designs was felt during the Louis Vuitton Fashion Show that was held at Miami Art Basel on Dec. 4. Tons of stars gathered to see the designer’s Spring-Summer 2022 collection at the Miami Marine Stadium. A giant replica of the fashion titan welcomed attendees as they entered the lavish event. Additionally, a stunning visual performance was also given by the French fashion house to honor Abloh. Watch a snippet from the touching tribute below.