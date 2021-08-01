MadameNoire Featured Video

We don’t know what’s more shocking at this point. The purse itself or the whopping price tag that comes along with it!

Steve Harvey’s wife Marjorie Harvey set social media ablaze on July 30 after she revealed her new airplane-inspired bag from Louis Vuitton and fans were sent into pearl-clutching astonishment when they learned just how much the unique piece from the fashion giants fall/winter collection would run them.

Not 1, not 2, but $39,000!

Marjorie seemed astonished by the lavish gift herself.

“Okay, what is this that just arrived in my house?” she says in her Instagram video. “Omg, okay. Did you all send this as a gift? What am I supposed to do with this? It’s gorgeous, though. Wow.”

Off-White creator Virgil Abloh is the man behind the Louis Vuitton Airplane Bag. The 40-year-old designer said he was inspired by “tourist vs. purist” archetypes when creating the expensive item.

“It’s my organizing principle for my point of view when I make things,” Abloh shared to Vogue in January.

“A tourist is someone who’s eager to learn, who wants to see the Eiffel Tower when they come to Paris. The purist is the person who knows everything about everything.”

Of course, social media goers had something to say about the controversial bag.

“You can buy an actual plane for far less,” wrote one Twitter user posting a picture of a 1968 Cessna 150 single-engine plane worth $32,300.

“Is virgil crying out for help or something? this is so ugly,” wrote another.

As for Marjorie, fans of the star are questioning whether she’ll actually wear the standout piece.

“Ma’am…where you carrying that to tho? How you gonna carry it? What you putting in there..or who? So many questions,” one follower replied.

We have so many questions too… Would you rock this airplane bag?