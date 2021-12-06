MadameNoire Featured Video

Civil rights activist Shaun King gave social media a startling update about his daughter Kendi who was recently hit by a car while walking in Manhattan, New York.

In an emotional Instagram post uploaded to his account on Dec. 5, The North Star founder revealed that the 19-year-old NYU student “had suffered a brain injury” along with “several serious head and body injuries” from the incident.

“I’ve been here in the ICU with her since yesterday morning,” King continued. “We have every reason to believe she will recover and she is receiving excellent medical care. The doctors and nurses and staff have been so kind and so thorough.”

King asked all of his fans and followers to pray for Kendi’s health and his wife whom he said had been struggling to cope with the shocking news.

“Please pray for Kendi. ⁣That she heals 100%.⁣ That she has no setbacks.⁣ I’m watching her like a hawk.⁣ Please say a special prayer for my dear @MrsRaiKing who has had an incredibly hard time with this. ⁣Love and appreciate you all.⁣”

Recently, Shaun King and his family have gone through a number of challenging setbacks. In August, Kendi, who regularly contributes to The North Star as a writer, penned an emotional letter on the website detailing her fears and frustrations surrounding a massive privacy breach that forced the entire family to uproot from their home. The data breach exposed their personal information, home address, and even pictures of the King’s family property.

“My family who has done nothing to deserve this now has to pack up our lives and leave my mother’s house tirelessly to buy,” she wrote at the time. “This was her dream home. She put the wallpaper up herself. For the first time, my siblings got to have their own rooms.”

The 42-year-old journalist was just in the hospital recovering from neck surgery a few days before Kendi’s car accident. As he was resting, King took to social media and did something that he said “he almost never” does and “read the comments.”

”I have to be honest, I find it genuinely strange that so many people, thousands and thousands of you, who clearly think you hate me, but still follow me, and comment here so often,” he wrote. “Some of you hate me so much, that you have literal badges for how often you comment here.”

Sean had a few words for the online critics who regularly blast him for his activism work, which you can read below.

