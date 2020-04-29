Car Crash That Killed Ashley “Ms. Minnie” Ross Not A Hit And Run

When the initial reports of Ashley “Ms. Minnie” Ross’ death came in, it was reported as a hit and run. In a statement on her Instagram page, her publicist Liz Dixson wrote: “Ashley Ross aka “Ms Minnie” of Little Women Atlanta has succumbed to injuries from a tragic hit and run car accident today at the age of 34. “

But in the days since the accident took place on Sunday, new information has been released.

According to the Atlanta Journal Constitution, police indicate that Ross lost control of her vehicle and crossed into oncoming traffic.

AJC reports that Lt. Derrick Rogers of the South Fulton police said, “ Ross’ Nissan Sentra hit a curb along Old National Highway near the intersection of Lantern Lane. She lost control, crossed into the northbound lanes and hit a Ford Focus head-on.”

While Ross suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital to treat them, the driver of the Ford Focus suffered minor injuries.

Additional details about the case are being withheld as it is still being investigated.

Lifetime had announced that season 6 of “Little Women: Atlanta” had already been filmed. There has been no word about how they would handle Ross’ unexpected death.

In a statement to PEOPLE, a representative for the show said, “She was the most beautiful, kind, giving, generous human ever. She was adored by cast and crew because she always wore her heart on her sleeve.”