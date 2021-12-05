MadameNoire Featured Video
Source: Prince Williams / Getty
Meagan Good is thinking about becoming a registered gun owner amid the rise of home invasions in Los Angeles. The Think Like A Man star sat down for a chat with Charlamagne Tha God on his new Comedy Central Show Tha God’s Honest Truth where the actress said she would feel a bit “more comfortable” if she was strapped.
“For a long time I felt like I didn’t, but now with everything that’s going on, I would feel more comfortable with a gun,” she told The Breakfast Club Morning Show host. “Before my thought was if something did happen to me, would I have the time to pull out a gun to defend myself?” The star added that she would never want to hurt anyone, but it’s all about self-defense. Charlamagne was curious to know what Good’s pastor-loving hubby DeVon Franklin thought about her recent revelation, to which she said she hadn’t spoken to him about the idea.
RELATED CONTENT: Strapped: Black Women Are Becoming Registered Gun Owners At An Incredible Rate
Good’s home invasion woes are real, as a number of big-time celebs have been robbed over the last year. Back in July, Rihanna’s lavish LA pad was broken into by intruders. Months later, “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Dorit Kemsley was a target of a vicious home robbery where she and her two children were actually present during the startling incident. According to TMZ, the two thieves made off with Kemsley’s expensive handbags, jewelry, and watches. Thankfully, neither she nor her children were harmed during the scary heist.Black women are becoming registered gun owners at a surprisingly high rate. Back in September, a study conducted by the National Shooting Sports Foundation reported an uptick in registered gun users, a majority of them being Black women. In 2020 alone, 8.5 million people in the U.S. bought their first gun. Black women and men accounted for more than 58 percent of those registered gun owners “over the first six months of the last year.” The study suggests that the rise of police brutality attacks and racially motivated killings may have caused the spike in Black gun ownership.
RELATED CONTENT: Should You Get a Gun For Self-Defense?