Meagan Good is thinking about becoming a registered gun owner amid the rise of home invasions in Los Angeles. The Think Like A Man star sat down for a chat with Charlamagne Tha God on his new Comedy Central Show Tha God’s Honest Truth where the actress said she would feel a bit “more comfortable” if she was strapped.

“For a long time I felt like I didn’t, but now with everything that’s going on, I would feel more comfortable with a gun,” she told The Breakfast Club Morning Show host. “Before my thought was if something did happen to me, would I have the time to pull out a gun to defend myself?” The star added that she would never want to hurt anyone, but it’s all about self-defense. Charlamagne was curious to know what Good’s pastor-loving hubby DeVon Franklin thought about her recent revelation, to which she said she hadn’t spoken to him about the idea.

