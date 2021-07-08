MadameNoire Featured Video

Rihanna’s Los Angeles home was the target of an attempted burglary last week.

According to TMZ, Rihanna’s security guards called police to report that a man had crossed the home’s boundaries in an attempt to gain access to the house.

The intruder managed to evade the singer’s security guards and fled from the property before authorities arrived.

Rihanna, who has recently been photographed in New York City with her latest love interest, rapper ASAP Rocky, was not present during the attempted burglary.

Authorities confirmed that the home is often rented out to other people and they are currently investigating the incident.

According to Revolt, this is the not the first time Rihanna has been the victim of home invasion. In 2015, a stalker posted pictures of himself outside of her former home.

The matter became even more serious when he began threatening her, tweeting, “Should of killed @rihanna a minute back I would be good right now.”

The stalker Eduardo Leon was captured three years later and charged with felony counts of stalking, burglary and vandalism. An additional misdemeanor count of resisting arrest was added to his charges after he climbed the fence, broke into her mansion and spent 12 hours in her residence.

The most recent invasion of Rihanna’s home represents a string of burglaries that have been taking place in Los Angeles over the past month.

TMZ also reported that Fashion Nova CEO Richard Saghian was also the victim of an attempted burglary. During the altercation, a shootout between his security and the intruders occurred, resulting in an injury to the security guard, who was shot in the stomach and the death of one of the suspect. Another was left injured and a third was taken into custody.