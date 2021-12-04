MadameNoire Featured Video

Kehlani has said farewell to Twitter after not being pleased with the way their story about getting breast implants was being told. The “Can I” singer was profiled in Byrdie for their Nov. 30 issue and opened up about why they got breast implants and then had to have them removed for health reasons.

After the cover story was released, Complex covered it and gave their article the headline, “Kehlani Opens Up About Removing Breast Implants: ‘I Let the World Bully Me Into Feeling Like I Needed This.” This headline didn’t sit well with the Oakland native and they took to Twitter to explain that headlines like that make them reluctant to speak to the media.

“This is why I’m not speaking nor doing interviews anymore” they tweeted. “It’s not even about the interviews, it’s about the headline aftermath. I felt comfortable expressing that for the first time ever because people were starting to notice and the interviewer was really nice & the article was about self love and beauty. To preface me speaking about this illness with a quote about ‘letting the world bully me into surgery’ sets me up for the wrong conversation. whatever gets the clicks tho i guess. bless.”

After these series of tweets, Kehlani deleted her Twitter.

Kehlani shared how public scrutiny of their body led to her getting implants.

“I got breast implants about four years ago because I was very much struggling with what beauty meant to me,” they told Byrdie. “I remember this video of me performing went viral. People were like ‘she’s horribly built.’ So I went and got breast implants.”

They then began to experience things like new allergies, joint pain, chronic fatigue, brain fog and restless leg syndrome. The 26-year-old was later diagnosed with breast implant illness, an autoimmune condition that affects people with silicone implants. They later had them removed and now feels more beautiful than “they ever felt because they feels healthy.”

“I really don’t take my natural body for granted anymore,” they continued. “I got things done that went away because my body type was not meant to be changed in the way I thought I could change it.”