During Wendy’s After Show yesterday, media personality and daytime talk show host Wendy Williams announced from her stage’s iconic purple chair that April 10th would be “Wendy Williams Day in South Africa.” Hilariously, social media users have been reacting to her declaration since and are wanting to know who told the host South Africa had a holiday in her honor.

At the end of her regular new episode of The Wendy Williams Show yesterday, the host announced that available via the show’s YouTube account an additional After Show would be posted where she would dish on some more Hot Topics. As a surprise to all those watching, amidst the bonus clip, Williams shared that she had been told South Africa had designated a holiday for the upcoming release of her biopic in the country.

“Do you know what April 10th is?” the host asked viewers and her small live audience. “I just found out myself. April 10th is Wendy Williams Day in South Africa — I am not lying.”

Explaining how the holiday was brought to her attention during a recent series of interviews she had done that were organized by her team in preparation for the release of her Lifetime movie in other countries, Williams said, “It was a big deal. Bernie and them got me on Zoom and I had a series of interviews and was informed [of the holiday] at that time. What happens is — for my Lifetime event — the event was released here in the US and anybody who saw it in any of our other 52 country friends only saw bits and pieces on Google. But on April 10th, it’s being released worldwide.”

“So the various journalists I was talking to yesterday were like ‘No, you don’t understand, we are closing down businesses, we have to have a snack, we don’t want to talk during it — we wanna watch,'” she said journalists from South Africa in the Zoom told her. The host wrapped up the news by sharing her feelings on it and said, “Shoutout to my South African friends and thank you so much for the honor — it’s an honor.”

Responding to the news on Twitter, @KwandileZ27 posted a short clip that now has over 157K views of Williams’ announcement and asked fellow users “Did you guys know? Or am I the only one that didn’t.” Similarly, @Aubreychiibi got over 1.1K Likes on his repost of the clip and asked his followers, “Which one of you lied to Wendy and told her April 10th is Wendy Williams Day in South Africa?😂 ”

In the replies to the tweets, one user wrote, “Definitely not the South Africa we live in🇿🇦 ,” while another shadily said, “Maybe if she said April 1st I would understand😅 .” Speaking on the clip, user @katlego_khanyi commented, “It’s sad because Wendy Williams is convinced that the country is shutting down for her on the 10th of April 😅 🤣 🤣 🤣 🤣 😅 .” All the while, many wondered which one of the journalists in particular told Wendy about the strange and made-up holiday. Luckily for them, well-known South African talk show host Anele Mdoda quickly and proudly took credit. According to her, she was one who got to interview Williams recently and as she explained, the release of Williams’ Lifetime biopic in South Africa and their interview were definitely things to celebrate.

