Mary J. Blige has new music on the way and she promises fans won’t be disappointed. During an appearance on The Tamron Hall Show, the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul said going through a tumultuous time helped her create a memorable LP.

“Wait ‘till you hear it, it’s going to blow everybody’s mind and it’s because it’s something I had to do, and something I had to say when I was in my darkest, darkest moments in that life, to build myself up to the to this person that I can see and accept my nose, accept my eyes, accept my cheeks, accept all the things that I used to hate,” she said.

Her next project will be her 16th album. Her last album was The Strength Of A Woman, with was released in 2017.

Blige has created some of her best work during her darkest times, including her classic album My Life, which many of her fans say changed their life.

“You know, that album is so full of just moments that were dark for me,” she said. “But every time I speak to a fan they’ll say, ‘well it helped me to get married’ or ‘it helped the marriage’ or ‘it sent me through college,’ but for me, it was like oh man, I just want to die. So it’s so many tears and I wanted to be loved, you know by this man…and I didn’t love myself and I didn’t know where the love was supposed to come from. So it was just heavy man.”

The nine-time Grammy award winner also discussed how she far she had come regarding self-love. Blige has been open about her battles with low self-esteem and being depressed and during her talk with Hall, she was happy to say she has fully accepted herself, flaws and all.

“The reason why I say I feel amazing is not because every day is a great day and I always wake up feeling/looking like this –hair and makeup — It’s because when I wake up with no hair and makeup I’m accepting that chick that goes to the bathroom and I like her and I hang out with myself a lot. I’m my own best friend. I got me, we got each other and that’s why it’s cool.”

Besides being the studio, Blige is also starring in Power Book II: Ghost as the cold- blooded drug lord Monet Tejada.