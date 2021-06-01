MadameNoire Featured Video

For all that she’s given the culture and Black women specifically, Mary J. Blige deserves her flowers. And that’s why we were delighted to learn that Amazon Prime is releasing a documentary about her debut album My Life.

The album, released in 1994, was Mary’s introduction to the world and told the truth about her life, including her struggles with addiction, abuse and depression. It is now regarded as Mary’s seminal work and a reflection of so many of the struggles Black women all over the world face, with little to no outlet. That’s the reason why My Life has left such an impact.

This year, over 20 years since its release, Amazon is exploring the making of that album as well as Mary’s journey as a woman and an artist.

According to the press release from Amazon, the new film, directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Vanessa Roth, “the singer, producer and actress reveals the demons and blessings that inspired the record and propelled her from the soul-crushing world of New York’s housing projects to international stardom.”

She will also perform the album live for the first time.

In addition to Roth at the helm, the movie was produced by Ashaunna K. Ayars and Q. Nicole Jackson. It was executive produced by Mary J. Blige, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Tara Long, Mark Ford, Kevin Lopez, Jeffrey Harleston and Jody Gerson.

