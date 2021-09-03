MadameNoire Featured Video

Mary J. Blige is becoming more invested in the world of wines. The “Just Fine” singer is investing in the ReserveBar’s Spirited Change Initiative to support women and minority-owned businesses in the alcoholic beverage industry. Blige created her own wine, Sun Goddess, so she is well aware that this industry is lacking the diversity that it needs.

“Investing in ReserveBar’s Spirited Change Initiative was an easy decision for me,” the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul said in a statement. “When I was first creating my wine, I was told less than 5% of the spirits industry represents BIPOC and/or female entrepreneurs. That statistic is unacceptable. We need to make actionable change within the industry and begin to empower, support, and provide tangible resources to minority entrepreneurs as a first step toward inclusion and equality. I look forward to working with my fellow investors to make that happen.”

From now until 2024, ReserveBar, an online liquor store, ill be pouring $5 million into the Spirited Change Initiative. This whopping amount will help provide the supported brands with “consumer and trade exposure to minority and women-owned brands and businesses in the beverage alcohol industry” according to a press release. Since 2020, ReserveBar has provided $700,000 worth of marketing to minority and women-owned businesses that has resulted in $1.3 million in sales. ReserveBar has been committed to highlighting Black brands in the liquor industry and has a tab on their website dedicated to Black-owned alcohols and cocktail recipes with these brands.

“We recognize the lack of representation in the beverage alcohol industry, but through this initiative and alongside incredible entrepreneurs and other visionaries, we are committed to providing a platform for greater opportunity and equality,” ReserveBar’s CEO and Co-Founder Lindsay Held pointed out.

Sean “Diddy” Combs, Kevin Durant and Johnathan McBride have also signed on as investors.