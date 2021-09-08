MadameNoire Featured Video

Dear Ashley,

Me and my husband have been married for 4 years and I have been sleeping with his father for three. I have always been attracted to my father-in-law. He’s mid-fifty and fine as hell. I started having sex with my husband’s dad after he moved in with us. My husband’s mother passed suddenly his dad moved in for a while, so he wouldn’t have to be alone. One day while my husband was at work, it just happened and then it kept happening.

It happened so many times over the course of three years, I can no longer count. He has since moved out, but we still meet up multiple times a month to get it in. To be honest, I’ve lost all interest in my husband. I’m planning on leaving him for his father. There is no easy way to tell my husband this, but I’m not going to stop seeing his dad. Any suggestions on how to break the news to him?

Sincerely,

Hot in the box for Daddy-in-law

Dear Ma’am,

Wayment. What……chileeeee!

Damn. Was the daddy’s dick just that good? Sleeping with significant others’ parents must be the theme of the week. First, in Jazmine Sullivan’s Instagram stories, now this. Like when did this become a thing? I don’t really have any advice for this. I mean–what is there to say? You are about to go from being your husband’s wife to his new step mama and if you like it, I love it. That’s all I got. You seem okay with this fleeting romance.

I will say: You both are trifling AF, but y’all know that. This has me speechless and I’m rarely speechless. Y’all are bold though, I will say that, too! Do you watch Lifetime network’s Snapped? You might want to start for research purposes. This is some Left Eye/Andre Rison type of ish. Y’all are towing the line of danger, Sis! Your husband is not going to take this “news” well. His mama dies unexpectedly, his daddy moves in to cope with the death of his mama and then starts fucking his wife–continuously–for three years! Who needs enemies with family members like y’all. Yea, I would run away if I were you–preferably out of state.

I would say I wish yall the best, but I don’t. I pray your husband is able to find peace and real love again after you and his daddy destroy his world.

