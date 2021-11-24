MadameNoire Featured Video

In his new memoir, Will, Will Smith is an open book. From the domestic violence he witnessed during his childhood to his marriage with Jada Pinkett Smith, the Fresh Prince revealed many intimate details about his life.

In an excerpt of the book, the Bad Boys 4 Life star opened up about his first heartbreak to his girlfriend Melanie Parker. Devastated by the end of their relationship, Smith said he coped by not only by shopping but by also having constant sex.

“I desperately need relief but as there is no pill for heartbreak, I resorted to the homeopathic remedies of shopping and rampant sexual intercourse,” he wrote. “Up until this point in my life, I had only had sex with one woman other than Melanie. But over the next few months, I went full ghetto hyena.”

The 53-year-old said he was having so much sexual intercourse that he ended up having symptoms of nausea when having an orgasm. He described his reaction as psychosomatic, which is a “psychological condition involving the occurrence of physical symptoms, usually lacking a medical explanation,” according to the Cleveland Clinic.

“I had sex with so many women, and it was so constitutionally disagreeable to the core of my being, that I developed a psychosomatic reaction to having an orgasm,” he wrote. “It would literally make me gag and sometimes even vomit. In every case, though, I hoped to God this beautiful stranger would be ‘the one’ who would love me, who would make this pain go away. But invariably, there I was, retching and wretched. And the look in the eyes of the woman even further deepened my agony.”

Will is available for purchase now.