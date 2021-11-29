MadameNoire Featured Video

Rico Nasty has received an outpour of love and support after recently posting on social media that she’s been struggling to keep her mental health in a positive space while performing as an opening act on Playboi Carti’s ongoing King Vamp tour.

“I dead ass need at least two hours out of each day. To just cry,” the 24-year-old rapper said in a series of now-deleted Twitter posts on Nov. 27. “Crazy how I wanted a tour bus my whole life and now I just be on the tour bus crying myself to sleep every night .”

“I wish I was dead just as much as y’all do trust me. Y’all win,” Rico added.

In light of the unsettling tweets, Twitter flooded with supportive messages for the “OHFR?” rapper. Fellow musician Kehlani wrote, “Rico is a gem of an artist and person, I hope you know how epic and special you are @Rico_nastyy!!!!!!!!”

Flo Milli, whom Rico recently collaborated with on the song “Money,” posted, “I love u forever friend @Rico_nastyy.”

Megan Thee Stallion, Tierra Whack and Juicy J were some of the other celebrities who sent kind words the 24-year old rapper’s way. Fans tweeted heartfelt messages too, by saying things like:

“Reminder that Rico Nasty is an amazing artist, might be an acquired taste but she doesn’t miss. Go show love to her as she needs it Rn,” and “Thinking of Rico Nasty a lot today & hoping she knows she the mf one and she been the one for a long time.”

Rico’s distressing tweets followed the Saint Louis leg of Playboi Carti’s King Vamp tour. Earlier this month, she was booed and heckled by Carti’s fans during the Los Angeles stop of the tour, as seen in footage captured several weeks ago. Days later, Rico “went off” and jumped into the crowd after a bottle was reportedly thrown at her during the Portland show, according to NME.

Rico is known for her genre-bending and alternative sound, including elements of rap, punk, pop and trap music. Although the beats she flows on are often bubbly and playful, the musician frequently counterbalances them with her hardcore and punchy flows.

Playboi Carti, who’s King Vamp tour was formerly named the Narcissist tour, has yet to say anything publicly about the bullying Rico’s been subjected to by his fans, considering she is one of his opening acts. Regardless, we’re happy to see people sending their love to Rico and hope she’s taking the uplifting messages to heart.