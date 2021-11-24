MadameNoire Featured Video

Almost thirty years after appearing on The Real World together, the cast from season two reunited for The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles.

Even though it has been almost three decades since the show aired, there is still bad blood between some of the cast members, noticeably Tami Roman and David Edwards. There was still animosity between them because during episode seven, Edwards dragged Roman out of her bed while she only had a bra and panty on as a joke. Roman was screaming and told him to stop but he didn’t because she was laughing. When Edwards and Roman came face to face, Roman said her laughing was a sign of her being uncomfortable, not enjoying what Edwards thought was funny.

“If I say I don’t got no clothes on, then nobody should have tried to pull the covers off,” she said. “People don’t understand that laughter sometimes is to cover uncomfortableness and awkwardness and they don’t know what to do and that’s kind of what was happening in that moment, for me.”The former Basketball Wives star said unbeknownst to the cast she was battling an eating disorder and body dysmorphia, which made her even more uncomfortable with showing her body, especially on national television.

“You can’t understand the magnitude of why I was like, ‘Don’t pull these damn covers off.’ In my personal life, you all did not see my popping laxatives,” she continued. “You did not hear me throwing up. You all did not know I was battling body dysmorphia ,” she continued. “Nobody understood why I got my mouth wired, was because I’m a person who no matter when I look at myself, I feel like I’m 300 pounds.”Roman said she was willing to give Edwards a pass for his actions but Edwards declined it.

“I appreciate your willingness and I appreciate you ‘giving me a pass,’ but I don’t want it. And this is why: Everybody’s laughing, including you,” he said. “I probably wouldn’t have signed up for the show if I knew somebody had these kinds of issues and it was gonna be my roommate. Now I’m being blamed for mental problems I didn’t know you had.”

Roman continued to get upset and felt that Edwards wasn’t understanding the severity of what she was going through and that she didn’t think it was funny.