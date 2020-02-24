After Three Miscarriages Tami Roman Says She And Reggie Are Considering Surrogacy

Tami Roman has spoken openly about marrying a man 17 years her junior. And while Tami has two daughters from her marriage to Kenny Anderson, her husband Reginald “Reggie” Youngblood has none.

After five years of asking, Reggie finally convinced Tami to marry him in 2018. The couple eloped. Since then they worked to have a child of their own. Through the course of trying, Tami suffered three miscarriages, one of which when she was six months pregnant.

Tami shared that pregnancy would be an uphill battle for her considering she is diabetic and has a prolapsed uterus. But after each loss, Tami claimed that she and Reggie were not ready to give up.

After losing another child around three months, we reported that Roman said, “I am deeply saddened that after 10.5 weeks, we suffer this loss,” she told E! News at the time. “We knew this would be an uphill battle. We were up against the odds. I have a prolapsed uterus and am diabetic. I battle bouts of hypoglycemia due to my diabetes and my blood pressure continually ran high. We were prayerful, we had and still have faith. We are not giving up.”

It was a sentiment she echoed in an interview with Keyshia Cole on Fox Soul. But this time, the couple will use a surrogate to bring their child into the world.

Roman said, “He has no children. We tried three times. We–unfortunately–suffered three miscarriages. And now we’re considering a surrogate. I saw Kandi had somebody have her baby. I said, ‘Oh okay chile, that’s what we doing now?’ So we got the eggs and we harvested those and now we’re looking for a person to carry.”

You can watch Tami’s full interview in the video below. She begins speaking about Reggie and surrogacy around the 13-minute mark.