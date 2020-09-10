Chloe x Halle Wore Wigs Early In Their Career Due To Pushback About Their Hair: “We Don’t Want To See The Locs”

In addition to knowing them for their beautiful singing voices, artistic performances and innovative music, Chloe and Halle Bailey are known for their locs. The 22 and 20-year-old duo have been wearing their hair in the style since they were about three and four years old. To excel in the music industry with locs nowadays is a pretty big deal, and the sisters stand out in the look.

“It’s really all we know,” Chloe said alongside her sister in an interview with Tina Knowles-Lawson recently. “What I love about it is that we’ve grown up knowing that we are beautiful in whichever form we come. We were never really attached to our hair.”

“Even in elementary school, we never picked up on how it was different,” she added. “We just were like, ‘This is us. This is me.'”

It wasn’t until the girls started going on auditions for acting roles around the ages of eight and six that the reception concerning their natural hair became a bit icy. They were lauded for their talent but were told the hair was going to be an issue.

“We would go on auditions for these different roles and so a lot of the feedback it would be, ‘Oh we like you guys but we don’t want to see the locs,'” Chloe said. “So the solution was to you know, get a wig to go on these auditions with.”

Unfortunately, the wigs were puffy and didn’t fit well on their heads, but they tried to make it work.

“We got played okay!” Halle said. “Some lady put Troll wigs on us. “She was telling us it was the right hair. ‘This is what everybody wears. This is the real deal.’ We look back at the pictures? We looked like Trolls.”

They eventually gave the wigged out look a break, to the relief of everyone, including, surprisingly, their classmates.

“It was so big for our heads,” Chloe said. “I remember we had school orientation the day I had the wig on. Everyone was like, ‘Chloe your hair!’ I said, ‘Yes, I combed out my locs. This is what I look like.’ Then the next week I came back for the actual first day of school and they said, ‘Oh, your hair is back!’ I said, ‘Yeah I missed it so I brought it back. Magic!'”

While the locs weren’t necessarily embraced when they were going out for certain roles, they didn’t keep Halle from nabbing the starring role as Ariel in the upcoming Little Mermaid live action Disney film. And nowadays, we can’t imagine the girls without the look. Hit the flip for photos of the beauties rocking their lovely locs over the years.

LOS ANGELES, CA – MARCH 13: Actress Chloe Bailey (L) poses with sister, actress Halle Bailey on the red carpet at the premiere of “Meet The Browns” at the Cinerama Dome theater on March 13, 2008 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)