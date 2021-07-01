MadameNoire Featured Video

Janet Hubert is one of many to chime in on yesterday’s conversation around Phylicia Rashad’s problematic tweet, expressing relief and happiness over Bill Cosby’s release from prison.

MadameNoire reported on June 30, that Cosby’s sexual assault conviction was overturned by a Philidelphia Supreme Court. The 83-year-old comedian is set to be released after serving two years of his three to ten-year sentence.

While many expressed their discontent for the new ruling — which bars any further prosecution towards Cosby on the case — his former TV wife and longtime friend Rashad spoke out on the news and tweeted:

“FINALLY!!!! A terrible wrong is being righted- a miscarriage of justice is corrected!”

As you can imagine, many Twitter users were disappointed in Rashad’s decision to once again publicly defend Cosby — a man whom over 60 women have claimed being sexually assaulted by. Especially since Rashad was just named the new dean of Howard University’s College of Fine Arts, people tweeted things like:

In response to all of the backlash, Rashad followed up her problematic tweet with:

“I fully support survivors of sexual assault coming forward. My post was in no way intended to be insensitive to their truth. Personally, I know from friends and family that such abuse has lifelong residual effects. My heartfelt wish is for healing.”

Even though she did a backpedal, folks weren’t having it. That evening, Huber tweeted: