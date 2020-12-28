Lori Loughlin Is Out Of Prison Already And Aunt Viv Has Thoughts: “Oh To Be White, Blond, And Privileged!”

After being sentenced to only a two-month stint behind bars for her role in the 2019 College Admissions Scandal, aka Operation Varsity Blues, Loughlin is now a free woman and (like the rest of us) Janet Hubert is pretty sure she knows why.

In a tweet with now over 10,00 Likes and 2,400 Retweets, Hubert expressed her feelings on the news of Loughlin’s release, which broke this morning. She tweeted: “So when white actresses commit crimes they get new shows, pilots, etc. Lori Loughlin …I assume, will get an Emmy for her time in prison. Hmmmm…oh to be white, blond, and privileged! No thanks I would rather be bold, black, and dignified!”

In the sea of tweets that have popped up since the news broke, many are agreeing with Hubert’s statement and also pointing out themselves how privileged and biased Loughlin’s early release seems. In comparison to the Full House star, one user brought up the case of Tanya McDowell, a Black mother, who served five years in prison for sending her son to school in a different neighborhood and “stealing an education.”

In the thread under Hubert’s post, one user wrote “To think there are ppl out there working hard to even be considered to get into schools, I can’t even stand looking at a pic of her, her daughters, or her husband!,” while another added “Going above and beyond means doing whatever it takes to make sure that you kids even get an education. Not using your wealth and privilege to weasel them into specific institutions. There’s a difference.”

This isn’t the first time a member of the Loughlin family has publicly been called out by a Black woman. Olivia Jade, YouTuber and daughter of Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Massimo Giannulli, made headlines for going on Red Table Talk to discuss her life in the aftermath of the scandal in early December. Gammy, the mother of Jada Pinkett-Smith, boldly said it was initially against her wishes to have Jade on the show because it was “the epitome of white privilege.”

Giannulli himself began his five-month sentence for his involvement in the scandal back in November and as reported by CNN, in addition to their sentences, “Loughlin also must serve two years of supervised release, perform 100 hours of community service and pay a fine of $150,000, and Giannulli was ordered to serve two years of supervised release, perform 250 hours of community service and pay a $250,000 fine.”

Even through Loughlin has been publicly shamed by Hubert and the world for her actions, the slap on the wrist pales in comparison to the consequences many Black women are subjected to. In the case of white woman like Loughlin, doing the crime only might get you a little bit of time.