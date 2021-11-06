MadameNoire Featured Video

Missy Elliott is getting her flowers. On Nov. 8, the Virginia native is getting her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

She shared her excitement about the news on Instagram.

I am so Humbly Grateful🙏🏾💜 #hollywoodwalkoffame🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🔥I’ve had to climb over many obstacles & I have been through a lot…but through the grace of God I never gave up even when times have been tough I have FOUGHT! If I hadn’t I may not be receiving these accolades today… So that’s why I always try to ENCOURAGE each of you to keep PUSHING THROUGH when times get tough because your BLESSING may be right round the corner!🙌🏾& I Thank God for fans like you all who have supported me from Day 1 just know that I am Humbly GRATEFUL

To help honor the hip-hop veteran, her manager Mona Scott-Young, Lizzo and Ciara will be present to pay homage to her as her star is unveiled. Elliott will have the 2,708 star on the walk.

“Missy Elliott has broken through the barriers of the male-dominated hip hop world, and music industry as a whole, as she has led the way for many women who have followed in her footsteps,” Ana Martinez, Hollywood Walk of Fame producer, said in a statement. “She continues to break barriers year after year, and we’re thrilled to be able to honor her on the Walk of Fame.”

This honor is well deserved for the “Work It” rapper. Her innovative, imaginative music videos alone are a display of how much of a visionary she is. She’s a one-woman-band as well, as she can effortlessly create a hit by rapping, singing and producing it all on her own. Elliott also made history when she became the first female hip-hop artist to receive an honorary doctorate of music from Berklee College of Music.