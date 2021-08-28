MadameNoire Featured Video

Ciara is known to be a head-turner. Everytime she steps out, she is dressed in some of the finest, high fashion garbs. So why not channel this into her own clothing line? The “Level Up” singer will be releasing her own clothing line called LITA under The House of LR&C, which she founded with her husband Russell Wilson and Christine Day in 2020.

LITA, which stands for Love Is The Answer, is for women who want to “be fly but doesn’t have to spend a crazy amount of money.”

“The love that went into the process of selecting the fabrics and the designs is what makes this brand special,” the mother-of-three told Elle. “Love is the Answer. LITA is the marriage of sustainability and accessible luxury for women. I want women from every walk of life to feel and enjoy the same comfort, cool, and confidence that I feel when wearing the collection.”

The LITA collection, which is priced from $68 to $895, consists of the Leader Track Pant in Stretch Leather, the Lover Shirt Jacket in Lamb Papery, a ’90s-inspired Varsity Tour Jacket, the Ciara XO Combat Boots, the Fang High Top Sneakers, Amour Coat Faux Fur Coat and much more. The black king cheetah serves as an inspiration of the line’s design.

“The king cheetah is also part of the heart of our identity,” she added. “The black king cheetah has these three stripes down her back that, to me, add character. There’s a lot of character in those stripes and there’s also a lot of character in her. She’s rare. She’s a protector. She’s bold. That’s who we are as women. Going back to the love and the uniqueness of us, and we are a rare breed as women.”

The collection will only release pieces in the fall and summer to keep in alignment with their focus on sustainability.

The Atlanta native said she wants women to see LITA as “their best friend in fashion.”

“I’m a high-low kind of girl, and so I’ve been able to pour some of that influence into the line. I’m also a tomboy, so there’s going to be a little bit of edge and attitude in all the pieces.”

LITA is available on their website, select Nordstrom locations and the Nordstrom website.