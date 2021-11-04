MadameNoire Featured Video

A gynecologist out of Malayasia has created the world’s first unisex condom “that can be used internally and externally,” USA Today reported.

The Wondaleaf Unisex Condom, which was invented by Dr. John Tang Ing Chinh, was created using Polyurethane, a type of medical-grade material, often found in medical gloves or transparent wound dressings.

“It’s a condom with an adhesive covering that attaches to the vagina or penis, as well as covering the adjacent area for extra protection,” Tang told Reuters. The adhesive is applied to only one side of the condom so that both men and women can wear it comfortably. Tang said that he believes the Wondaleaf is a safer alternative to traditional condoms because it covers the entire pubic area, creating a larger barrier against potential STD and pregnancy exposure.

The one-size-fits-all condom is 0.03 millimeters thick, making it sheer for extra pleasure.

“Once you put it on, you often don’t realize that it’s there,” Tang noted.

Wondering what the Wondaleaf looks like? Check it out in action below.

RELATED CONTENT: Here’s What You Need To Know About The Rising Cases Of Donovanosis, The Rare ‘Flesh Eating’ Sexually Transmitted Infection That Causes ‘Beefy Red’ Sores

Wondaleaf is currently going through a number of clinical trials to meet safety standards for distribution in other parts of the world. If the revolutionary piece of contraceptive gets the greenlight, each box of Wondaleaf contraceptives would contain two condoms that will cost people around 14.99 ringgit in Malaysia, which would be $3.61 here in the states.

“I am quite optimistic that given time it will be a meaningful addition to the many contraceptive methods used in the prevention of unintended pregnancies and sexually transmitted diseases,” Tang added. He also hopes that the Wondaleaf will help people take charge of their sexual health and reproduction.

RELATED CONTENT: Things You Didn’t Know About The Pull-Out Method