Teyana Taylor Remembers The Night She Got Pregnant: “It Was Going Down, I Felt It”
There are times when a pregnancy will catch you completely by surprise. Then, there are other times when you know from conception. For baby number two, Teyana Taylor remembers the exact night she and her husband, Iman Shumpert, conceived.
In a recent Instagram Live post, the mom-to-be was asked by a follower how she found out she was pregnant. The singer confessed that it was less finding out she was pregnant and more confirming what she already knew to be true following a wild night of New Year’s Eve sex.
“I ain’t gon front, New Years, I had on this black Rick Owens dress, and I had on this blonde bob and I just knew that night,” she told the follower. “It was going down. I felt it”
She went on to share that while most people enjoy sex on the regular, there are some nights that just stand out from the rest.
“I’m considering home birth and I’m actually going to be doing it with Erykah, she said. “I’m super excited. So I’ma have her just sing her sing her verse from ‘Lowkey’ for me to calm my nerves.”
If all goes as planned, this will be Teyana’s second home birth. She unexpectedly welcomed her now 4-year-old daughter, Junie, on the floor of her bathroom. Whatever she decides, we wish her a safe and uneventful delivery.