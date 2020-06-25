Teyana Taylor Remembers The Night She Got Pregnant: “It Was Going Down, I Felt It”

There are times when a pregnancy will catch you completely by surprise. Then, there are other times when you know from conception. For baby number two, Teyana Taylor remembers the exact night she and her husband, Iman Shumpert, conceived.

In a recent Instagram Live post, the mom-to-be was asked by a follower how she found out she was pregnant. The singer confessed that it was less finding out she was pregnant and more confirming what she already knew to be true following a wild night of New Year’s Eve sex.

“I ain’t gon front, New Years, I had on this black Rick Owens dress, and I had on this blonde bob and I just knew that night,” she told the follower. “It was going down. I felt it”

She went on to share that while most people enjoy sex on the regular, there are some nights that just stand out from the rest.

“Like you know, of course, we all like to do it but it be those nights where you know for a fact like you know for a fact, you got pregnant,” she went on. “On New Year’s Eve we partied all night, we didn’t get into the house until 4 am so you know that middle of the night, real drunk, real h-rny. That kind of sex when you turn into ole girl.”