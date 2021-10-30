MadameNoire Featured Video

Cynthia Bailey may have exited The Real Housewives of Atlanta but we will get to see her last stint on reality television in November when the series Ultimate Girls Trip premieres. On the special, Bailey, Kenya Moore and housewives from other franchises like Kyle Richards, Ramona Singer, Teresa Guidice, Melissa Gorga all meet up for a lavish getaway but of course there was an overload of drama.

Even though Bailey and Moore are good friends, Bailey said Moore disappointed her during their vacation

“Kenya, and I, you know, we had a little a little moment and it hurt me the most because we are friends,” Bailey told Black Enterprise. “I’ve known her longer than any of the other ladies. But, we were able to have a conversation, a little bit on camera, eventually off camera. And we’re still having conversations. But, the dynamic of the friendship changed for me a little bit.” Related Stories NeNe Leakes Discusses ‘Housewives’ Support After Gregg Leakes’ Death, Says Cynthia Bailey Didn’t Come To Repast

Cynthia Bailey Said She Left ‘RHOA’ To Keep Her Marriage Intact Bailey didn’t know what she was getting herself into when she signed up for the girls trip but is happy that she had her last hoorah with reality television and will be focused on living drama-free.

“I keep saying the I’m putting the drama behind me, I’m actually walking into some more drama,” she said. “But after this, I think I think I really am going to take a drama break.”

Bailey added that if she ever did a spin-off it would focus on her modeling school.

“I’m actually already in talks about doing something with the Bailey agency,” she said. “That’s the one thing that I want to focus on first. Everyone always asked me if I did a spin-off, what would it be? It would be my school for sure.”

Ultimate Girls Trip premieres Nov. 18 on Peacock.