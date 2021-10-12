MadameNoire Featured Video

After a video of him grabbing his mother’s behind and trying to kiss her on the lips has been trending over recent days, Twitter users and hip-hop fans continue to seriously question rapper Kodak Black’s behavior within the past week — and overall.

As seen in the now-viral video below, Kodak was dancing with his mother Marcelene Octave to Rutshelle Guillaumes’ “M Pa La Ankò” when their slow dance two-step combo turned curious. The rapper palmed his mother’s behind and tries to kiss her on the lips more than once.

As reported by XXL, the two were at a birthday celebration for the Florida rapper’s brother.

Regardless of how close their mother-son relationship might be, the way Kodak was engaging with his mom was weird to say the least. It raises further concern for the rapper’s historical lack of respect for woman and their boundaries. Most known for hits like “No Flockin’,” “Tunnel Vision” and “ZEZE,” Kodak is also known for out-of-pocket and quite frankly disturbing behavior.

After initially being charged with rape for a 2016 incident with a teenage girl in South Carolina, Kodak pled guilty to lesser charges in April of this year and was sentenced to completing 18 months of probation.

Since 2019, the rapper had been in an ongoing feud with fellow Floridian, City Girl rapper Yung Miami, after Kodak threatened to punch the then-pregnant female emcee in the stomach in a freestyle. Early that year, Kodak also made headlines when he released the song “Pimpin Ain’t Easy” and rapped about how he would have sex with Young M.A and his attraction to the “OOOUUU” rapper despite her being openly part of the LGBTQ community.

Kodak took heat from the hip hop community that year when he made inappropriate, disrespectful and untimely comments about wanting to date Lauren London only a week after her longtime love, rapper Nipsey Hussle, was unexpectedly shot and killed.

While the list of offenses goes on, Kodak has popped up in the news a lot within the last week in particular. On Oct. 8, the 24-year-old shared two worrisome tweets, regarding his mental health before later deleting his social media accounts altogether. He later sent out a message to his fans confirming that he was OK and didn’t plan to harm himself.

“So loney, sad and f*cked up… Nobody love me nobody cares…,” Kodak wrote. “Im everywhere @ once… friends playing in my head… girls playing wit my heart, wish I can go back to the start I’ll never be famous.”

“Sitting in my room crying I feel like killing myself,” he added.

As if everything mentioned above wasn’t enough, the rapper and his producer have seemingly been trying to spark a feud with Megan Thee Stallion in recent days, after claiming the “Wap” rapper hasn’t given Kodak credit where it’s due and that she has ghostwriters.

We. Are. Tired.

On Twitter, many have been deeming the video of Kodak and his mom as “disgusting”: