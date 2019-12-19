Kim Kardashian Is Out Here Looking Like A Whole Black Woman Again

Kim Kardashian will undoubtedly be explaining herself again, due to recently released photos which make her look eeringly similar to a light-skinned Black woman.

As the cover star for the Winter 2020 cover of 7 Hollywood Magazine, the reality star and business woman is giving us old Hollywood glam, with a hint of “blackfishing.” According to PEOPLE Magazine, Kim is supposed to be channeling Elizabeth Taylor, one of her glam idols.

The practice of calling out blackfishing became viral last year when numerous photos of non-Black women posing using darker makeup, distorting their figures to look more curvy, and accentuating African features such a wider nose and fuller lips.

In 2017 Kim faced similar allegations promoting her KKW Beauty line. Once she released the images to social media, many were outraged over the appearance of her skin.

Kim eventually changed the photos, showing images that better reflected her true tone. On an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, she addressed what happened.

You dont have to do blackface pic.twitter.com/MLcJ5Hbg9R — Wynters (@Sacha_Wynters) June 14, 2017

“People are saying I’m doing blackface. I did a photoshoot, there were some people online saying the photos were inappropriate,” she said in a scene with her assistant.

She later claimed that she was just very “tan” at the time and was not trying to pass as Black. Kim claimed to have anxiety over the situation as it was one of the first major public appearances or events after her terrifying robbery in Paris.

Why we’re surprised or shocked regarding Kim’s blatant continuation in the game of appropriation, I’m not totally sure, but the innanets are pissed and have given us top-notch commentary.