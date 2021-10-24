MadameNoire Featured Video

Following the season’s debut on Oct. 18, sources say the Wendy Williams Show is desperate to keep audience ratings up. Apparently, things are so rough, that the program is offering a $75 cash reward to “non-union” audience members to help fill up the studio ahead of comedian Whitney Cummings’ guest host appearance on Oct. 25, according to Page Six.

Wendy is still recovering from ongoing health issues brought on by her Graves disease. Last week, members from the show’s production company released an update about Wendy’s health condition stating that the star was still “under medical supervision.”

“She is making progress, but is experiencing serious complications as a direct result of Graves’ Disease and her thyroid condition,” the statement continued. “It has been determined that more time is needed before she is able to return to her live hosting duties.”

The former radio show host will continue to recover off-air until at least early November. Bevy Smith, Michael Yo, Devyn Simone, and Elizabeth Wagmeister kicked off Season 13 with a juicy Hot Topics segment on Oct 18. Following the show’s season’s premiere, actress Leah Remini stepped in for hosting duties. According to a recent post on the Wendy Show’s Instagram account, The View’s Sherri Shepard is expected to fill in for Williams during the first week of November.

Fans weren’t too happy to learn of Wendy’s extended absence from the purple chair following Sherri and Whitney’s guest-hosting announcements.

“We want WENDY WILLIAMS! PERIODT,” wrote one user, while another person chimed in, “This is definitely Wendy’s last season.” Cummings hopped into the comments section to reassure fans that no one would be replacing the famed media maven from her coveted seat.

“ Nobody can ever replace Wendy but we will do what we can to fill in so she can come back stronger than ever,” “The Female Brain” actress explained. “She’s gone so hard for so long and as much as I miss seeing her every day, just imagine how hilarious she’s gonna be after some time to take care of herself and have some quiet time to think! Feel free to send me topics you guys want covered! We all wanna make Wendy proud,” she added.

Rumors have been bubbling that Wendy’s long hiatus from the show is starting to put stress on station affiliates and show’s advertisers, but the program issued a statement on Facebook attempting to muffle the hearsay that read, “We very much appreciate the respect for Wendy’s privacy, as well as all the good wishes from her fans, station partners, and advertisers,” Page Six noted.

Hopefully, Williams returns to the show better and healthier than before.