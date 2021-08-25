MadameNoire Featured Video

Candace Owens has a bad habit of bashing her naysayers online and now she may have to pay for it. The political commentator is being sued by another Black conservative for defamation.

According to The Baltimore Sun, Kimberly Klacik, a former Republicans congressional candidate, is suing Owens for defamation in a $20 million lawsuit. Klacik claimed that because of comments Owens made about her in an Instagram video in June, she not only lost a book deal but fellow politicians are no longer backing her fundraising events. In a 44-minute video, Owens accused Klacik of being a stripper, running a fraudulent charity called Potential Me, tax fraud, money laundering, campaign fraud, paying vendors to “move money off the books,” recruiting strippers for a strip club that Klacik’s husband owns and using drugs.

“Baseless character assassination has no place in political dialogue‚” Klacik’s lawyer Jacob Frenkel told The Sun. “The defendant chose to use her huge social media platform to attack a respected Baltimore political figure; we are using the proper forum – the power of the courts – to respond. The detail in Ms. Klacik’s lawsuit speaks for itself.”

The suit noted that Klacik has asked Owens to remove the video more than once and she refuses to do so. In the video, Owens said she couldn’t confirm any of the claims she was making about Klacik, but that didn’t stop her slandering her.

“She has falsely accused me, private citizens & businesses of federal crimes so I would like this to play out in court rather [than] social media,” Klacik tweeted back in June.

The lawsuit also claimed that Owens continues to “continues to support and encourage the harassment” of Klacik.

Klacik and Owens’ beef began over not agreeing about President Joe Biden’s decision to make Juneteenth a federal holiday.