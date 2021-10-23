MadameNoire Featured Video

Shanda Denyce, who is married to Willie Taylor of Day 26, revealed on social media that Taylor decided to take a break from his family. In a recent post, that she changed the caption to later, she shared that the former Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star “left her aimlessly” with their four children. In his absence though, she said she has never felt better.

“Gonna be completely honest I’ve never felt so good from the inside out,” the post read. “The sad part is people don’t like to see it cause they are used to u being unhappy. It scares them so they put you thru turmoil to break you and keep you broken. Yes the tagged. You can’t hold me down if u tried. Left me aimlessly with 4 kids cause u needed a break. Guess what they saddled on my back girlfriend.”

Taylor saw that his wife aired him out on the internet and decided to go to Instagram Live to share his side of the story. He didn’t deny the claims his wife made and revealed that he did indeed go to Sedona, Arizona to clear his mind.

“I love my family,” he said. “Sometimes you need a break. This break is for me. I don’t want to lose myself, so I came up to Sedona to mentally grab my peace. Everybody is taken care of. She hit me for money and the money was sent. The kids are good. But I will not go back to a toxic situation. Thank you all. There you have it.”

He added, “So, I didn’t want to die, guys. I didn’t want to die, so I came to get some peace.”

Denyce responded saying that Taylor’s way of getting a break from his family is weird.

“I need a break but I’m not asking for one,” she said on Instagram Live. “I’m not asking for a break from my kids. My break is like, literally me going for a car ride or me going to the gym everyday. That’s my break. I’m not asking for a mental shutdown from my reality. That s*** is weird…Or going grocery shopping. Those are normal ways to get a break from your family…besides that I am not leaving my kids for more than two days because I don’t want to.”

They have been married for 13 years.