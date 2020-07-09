“Your Daughter Will Live The Life You Give Your Wife.” Judge Toler Schools Willie Of Day 26 In “Marriage Boot Camp”

It’s no secret that Willie Taylor of Day 26 fame, has had issues with infidelity when it comes to his nearly 13- year marriage to Lashanda Denyce.

The couple decided to participate in the latest season of “Marriage Boot Camp” to see if there was anything there left to salvage.

And in the process, Jude Lynn Toler wasted no time getting in his a$S.

In addition to being husband and wife, Willie and Lashanda are parents to two children, including a daughter named Layla Marie.

While at Boot Camp, Lashanda brought up the fact that there have many times when Willie has a wandering eye and even worse, made a habit of not coming home every night.

During a session, Judge Toler told Willie that with the example he was setting in his household, his daughter was going to grow up and marry a man just like her father.

Toler told Willie, “Your daughter will live the life you give your wife.”

The line got a particularly strong reaction from Tahiry who sat up in her seat at the level of realness.

Toler continued.

“I know you love your kids and I know it matters to you who your daughter picks. And your daughter will pick you. Are you going to want to give her the life that you give your wife?”

The words must have struck a chord because Willie was shedding tears during that moment.

You can watch it below.

“Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition” airs Thursday, July 9th at 9 pm ET/PT. ​