Issa Rae is joining the Spiderman family. On her Instagram story, Rae revealed that she will be living out a childhood dream by lending her voice to the upcoming animated film, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

“The way I have loved Spider-Man since the third grade,” she posted to her Instagram story. “A dream come true.”

Rae will be voicing the character Jessica Drew aka Spiderwoman. Shameik Moore and Hailee Steinfeld are also members of the voiceover cast.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which is a sequel to the Academy-Award winning 2018 film Into the Spider-Verse, will be premiering in theaters on Oct. 7, 2022.

Rae has been securing many deals and new ventures for the past few years. She recently signed a five-year deal between her Hoorae media company and HBO, HBO Max and Warner Bros. so she could continue to bring her brilliant ideas to our TV sets. She even ventured into the music business and founded her own record label, Raedio Records. Rae is currently filming the highly anticipated final season of her HBO hit series, Insecure, but even when that series says farewell we can still enjoy her comedic delivery on A Black Lady Sketch Show.

Filming Insecure’s final season has been quite the challenge for the Los Angeles native due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The ups and downs of life as we know it now has made filming a bittersweet process for the Lovebirds star.

“It’s a struggle,” she said during an interview on Entertainment Tonight. “It was and still is a struggle. I feel so thankful that we’re able to work and we’re actually able to shoot this season because we had a lot of false starts. We were supposed to be shooting way back in September and that just didn’t happen. And obviously in L.A. as you know, we’ve been the epicenter and so even just coming out of that was a challenge. But when people ask if shooting the season is bittersweet, I say it’s mostly sweet and the only bitter part is the fact that COVID is in place because it just doesn’t allow us to fully immerse ourselves in the experience and each other and you know, properly saying goodbye.. And it sucks to go out like that during this, but things feel a little more optimistic. You know, I’m almost fully vaccinated, I’m hyped!”