Tiffany Haddish is grieving the loss of his two friends, actor Michael K. Williams and comedian Fuquan Johnson.

TMZ caught up with her as she was leaving the Jimmy Kimmel Show and asked her about the death of the two entertainers who were actually good friends of hers.

“I didn’t know he was into whatever he was into,” she said about Johnson. “I just knew he was a very funny guy. We had a lot of fun together and we used to laugh a lot. I’m wishing his parents and his family as much healing as possible.”

She added that she was “really messed up” over Williams’ death as well and questioned when cocaine became popular again.

She went on to talk about her and Williams’s friendship and how he would come to her comedy shows, sometimes with Johnson. The Night School star said Williams told her he was a big fan of hers before anyone really knew who she was.

“It hurts because we lost some talented people this week,” she said. “It’s very sad, very disheartening.”

Sadly, both of their deaths are suspected to be drug-related. Michael K. Williams was found dead in his Brooklyn, New York, penthouse by his nephew on Sept. 6, MADAMENOIRE reported. His death is being investigated as a possible drug overdose. He was 54-years-old. Johnson was found dead in Venice, California. after a suspected overdose on fetanyl-laced cocaine at a party with friends, MADAMENOIRE also reported.

When the interviewer told her that over 93,000 people died from drug overdoses in 2020, Haddish was shocked by the numbers and said that for there to be that many people dying from drug overdoses, it shows there is also a mental health crisis going on.

“They’re trying to escape. Why are they trying to escape? It’s gotta be another way besides drugs.”