Black Panther actress Letitia Wright sent twitter into a heated tailspin back in December of last year after she reposted a video from British Youtuber Tomi Arayomi addressing people’s qualms with the COVID-19 vaccine. The video, which has since been deleted, was also jarring for fans because it included some of Arayomi’s controversial takes about climate change in addition to his transphobic and xenophobic comments about China allegedly spreading COVID-19.

Now, rumors have stirred that the Small Axe star has been spreading her anti-vaxx beliefs while on set filming Black Panther’s highly anticipated sequel, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Wright swiftly deleted all of her social media last year after she received a ton of backlash from her anti-vaxx blunder. However, on Oct. 12, the Primetime Emmy nominee made her return to social media where she denied The Hollywood Reporter’s claims.

“God bless you all. It saddens me to have to address the reports published by The Hollywood Reporter on October 6th 2021,” she captioned a photo of a bible scripture quote.

“The report spoke about my conduct on the set of black Panther 2. I honestly assert that this was completely untrue,” she continued. “Anyone who knows me or has worked with me, knows that I work incredibly hard at my craft & my main focus is always to do work that’s impactful and inspiring. That has been & will continue to be my only focus. I will continue to hold onto Gods hands, and onto the scripture of Isaiah 54:17. I continue to focus on my healing. Thank you for your prayers. And I continue to pray for Gods love, peace & joy for you all. God bless you. Letitia.”

Wright certainly isn’t the only celeb that has voiced their concern with the COVID-19 vaccine. Boxing champ Laila Ali got herself into a jam with social media watchdogs who accused the athlete of spreading misinformation about the vaccine back in August.

“People don’t seem to understand that just b/c some folks don’t wear masks, don’t want the shot, don’t listen to the media or live in fear…it doesn’t mean they don’t ‘believe’ the virus is real or think they can’t get it! They know it was created to harm humanity!” the 43-year-old athlete wrote on Instagram at the time.

“They simply choose to build up & trust their own immune system like they have been doing all their life. If they get it, they will deal with it!! It’s a God-given choice. I know, this kind of faith is impossible for some to comprehend. But lean not on your own understanding,” Ali added.

Fans and critics slammed Nicki Minaj in September for making a few bewildering claims that her cousin had become impotent from receiving the vaccine.

Celebrities have huge platforms and while they are entitled to their own opinions, their voices matter to a lot of people, including their fanbase. They can’t control what their fans do, obviously, but that doesn’t mean that their opinions don’t influence people, especially the younger generation who often look up to celebs and mirror their every move. Sometimes things are just better left unsaid, especially if you happen to be a person with star power.

