Madamenoire Featured Video

For some, dating was already hard enough.

Add a global pandemic and early Hollywood stardom and you might find yourself reckoning with the same troubles as Black Panther actress Letitia Wright.

The 27-year-old covers the latest issue of Dazed magazine, where she opens up about why she isn’t a fan of online dating and how she’s amused by the legions of interested suitors who still think she wants to do the Wakanda salute, two years later.

In the article Wright talks about her upcoming film Mangrove where she portrays Altheia Jones-LeCointe a real-life member of The Mangrove Nine, a group who protested racial hatred in London in the 70s. She will also star in Steve McQueen’s series drama Small Axe alongside John Boyega.

“She has the benefit of exploring without somebody going, ‘Oh my God! Wakanda Forever!,” Wright said in describing one of her girlfriends who routinely suggests she try the apps. “She doesn’t have that problem.”

And even though Wright may have direct access to some of Hollywood’s foine-est bachelors, she says it comes with its own set of challenges.

“Everybody’s like, ‘Hey, you have successful friends – they’re cute’, and I’m like, ‘Yeah, but they’re dating every girl they fancy,” says Wright. “You don’t want that. Like oh, dang – you’ve got five chicks? I’m not trying to be number six. I’m just trusting that I will find the person that’s for me when the time is right. My friends have told me I’m too passive. They’re like, ‘You need to do something about it.’”

(*Goes to Wright’s Instagram to see who her close friends are so we can link the tea that was just spilled).

“I have a whole thing about not wanting my heart to be broken. You can’t enjoy your blessings when you go through that.

Wright says in the interim, she knows her faith will lead her to make the right romantic choice when the time comes and remains focused on herself. So don’t hit her hotline if you’re not ready to be serious.

“This is what God wants me to do, so if you’re mature enough to see that, great, amazing, cool, let’s go. But if you’re not – don’t hit my DMs. Just don’t.”