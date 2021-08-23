MadameNoire Featured Video

Perhaps it’s time for Laila Ali to sit down and take note of the old adage “if you don’t have something nice to say, then don’t say anything at all.” The daughter of boxing legend Muhammad Ali, got herself into a heated predicament on Instagram this week after she seemingly tried to defend anti-vaxxers and anti-maskers.

In a since-deleted Instagram Story, the retired professional boxer turned health guru posted a lengthy note detailing why some folks might be hesitant about receiving the vaccine or masking up to protect themselves.

“People don’t seem to understand that just b/c some folks don’t wear masks, don’t want the shot, don’t listen to the media or live in fear…it doesn’t mean they don’t ‘believe’ the virus is real or think they can’t get it! They know it was created to harm humanity!” the 43-year-old athlete wrote.

“They simply choose to build up & trust their own immune system like they have been doing all their life. If they get it, they will deal with it!! It’s a God-given choice. I know, this kind of faith is impossible for some to comprehend. But lean not on your own understanding,” she continued.

“Before you claim they are ‘putting others in danger,’ you should do your own research to learn if that’s actually true. You can’t change anyone but yourself, So YOU DO YOU!” Ali concluded.

Of course, this didn’t go over well with some of her followers across social media.

One user on Twitter dragged the “Food For Life” cookbook author to hell and back for her ignorant remarks.

The angry fan added in a follow-up post, “You’re refusing to get a free vaccine and you’re going to be held accountable for it in a way that your white counterparts won’t be. Black people didn’t survive slavery, Jim Crow, or a crack epidemic being stupid. Our decisions have to be strategic if we want to survive..”

Another social media goer said flat out, “I can’t believe her, SMH!”

Interestingly enough, the Muhammad Ali Center appears to be standing with the vaccine. Back in March the organization dedicated a post to the World Health Organization on the one-year anniversary of the COVID-19 vaccine in honor of developing the lifesaving double dose.

Laila doesn’t appear to be swayed by the backlash either. In a follow-up Instagram Story, the health food entrepreneur told her haters that she’s perfectly “comfortable with the smoke.”

Do you think Laila was trippin' for sharing her anti-COVID remarks?