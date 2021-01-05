Hair Chameleon Meagan Good Is Sticking To Headwraps Now For This Reason

Stunning actress Meagan Good can wear just about any look, and throughout a career in Hollywood that has spanned more than 20 years, she has worn a wide variety of styles. We’ve seen her with long hair, bobbed wigs, goddess locs, and of course, her lovely cropped cuts, which she’s worn consistently over the years.

But these days, Good, like many Black women, is embracing headwraps. If you follow her on Instagram, you’ve probably noticed that she wears headwraps all the time now, and even has a line of headwraps: Good Girl Wraps by Meagan Good.

During an interview with Wendy Williams recently, she shared why she’s become so fond of the look, and who can’t relate?

“I literally haven’t done my hair pretty much since March,” she told Wendy during a visit to the show to promote her new film, If Not Now, When? that she directed. “I did it once with my stylist Miesha for a Lifetime movie that I did. Since then I’ve just been wearing either my hairwraps, my Good Girl Wraps or this wrap by India Collective, which is a young Black woman I met on Etsy.”

Good sells wraps through her line like the one pictured, as well as satin wraps for sleeping.

The actress has spoken before about not liking to fuss too much about her hair. During an interview with Hype Hair when she was rocking her favorite goddess locs look, she revealed that she doesn’t even use product on her hair in between washes.

“No product. I avoid products as much as possible. You can go longer without washing it,” she said. “When I do wash it, I try to be sensitive with the tracks. I get them tightened every few weeks. I’ll run baby powder through my hair to freshen it up versus using a dry shampoo. It gives it more bounce and is so much better than dry shampoo.”

Whatever way Good wears her hair, including in simple headwraps, works just fine for her. She could go bald because as Wendy Williams put it, the star knows how to serve serious face.