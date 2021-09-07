MadameNoire Featured Video

When it comes to the lack of hairstylists who know how to work with Black hair in Hollywood, Meagan Good is speaking out and working with one of haircare’s biggest names to change things for the better in the entertainment industry’s beauty space.

The Intruder actress shared that she’s dealt with ignorance about Black hairstyling throughout her almost three-decades-long career. As the actress pointed out, another pitfall of the problem is that because hairstylists often don’t know what to do with Black hair. Many beauty professionals are also unequipped with the proper styling tools they need to get it done right.

With that in mind, Good recalled having to lug her own hair tools to set for unprepared stylists to use — or her ending up having to do her hair herself.

“For me, being 40-year-old now, it’s something that I’ve dealt with for the past 25 years,” Good told Us Weekly on the ignorance surrounding Black hair care and styling she’s experienced. “Always being in a situation where, to some degree, if the stylist doesn’t know how to do my hair, which is more often than not, I’m taking a huge bag with me to set with my pressing comb, particular flat iron, particular products — I can’t just use anything.”

“I’ve had some great experiences and it’s sad, in a way… it’s like before I get to a job — and I kid you not, even today — I’m holding my breath hoping that the person can do my hair. And when I find out that they can, it’s like I can breath,” she added.

“On other occasions, I get there and I realize they can’t do my hair,” the actress explained before emphasizing, “I always have a bag with me because I’ve learned that I have to do that. And then I get to my trailer and the unfortunate thing is I’ve already been in hair and makeup for an hour so my time has run out and I’m now in my trailer spending an extra 15, 20 minutes trying to actually do my hair myself.”

Unsurprisingly, a survey done by TRESemmé revealed that Good’s experience reflects similar experiences of other Black women as well when it comes to getting their hair done professionally. More specifically, the brand’s research found that 86% of Black women reported experiencing difficulties in finding “consistent, quality hair care at salons,” and that they face “widespread bias and discrimination over their hair.”

Fortunately, Good has joined TRESemmé’s selection committee for its Future Stylists Fund, which was established in 2020. The program annually awards $10,000 to 10 Black women who want to be a part of the next generation of top hair professionals and provides its winners with industry exposure and mentorship.

Other names a part of the selection committee include Celebrity Hairstylist Lacy Redway, TRESemmé Stylist Nai’Vasha, Unilever North America EVP & COO of Beauty and Personal Care Esi Eggleston Bracy, and Black in Fashion Council Co-Founder Sandrine Charles.

“I am excited to be a part of the TRESemmé Future Stylists Fund and pour into young women of color and their futures. I wanted to help get the word out and encourage people to apply,” Good said on her involvement in the program. “The cool thing about TRESemmé is that they want to be a part of the solution, not just talk about it … I think that it’s really important that we’re having the conversation but it’s unfortunate that it’s taken so long. But you know, better late than never. I do think we have a long way to go, but I think this is a huge, great big step.”

If you or someone you know might be interested in applying for the Future Stylists Fund, find the application and more information here.