“Connect To Your Own Inner Light” Drake Reveals His Two-Year-Old Son Adonis

For months, there were rumors that Drake had fathered a son. But the rapper never confirmed any of them so it was all hearsay. But in 2018, Pusha T took shots at Drake on his album, Drake responded, then eventually Pusha T revealed that Drake was hiding a child.

It shocked a few people.

While Drake never responded to that song specifically, later that year, in his song “Emotionless,” he claimed that he was never hiding his child from the world, he was hiding the world from his child.

With the things people say about children and Drake’s own uncertainty about his paternity, I get it. Though it didn’t necessarily help or harm his public image, people believed Pusha T just because his words stung more.

But today, Drake decided to share images of his now-two-year-old son Adonis and his mother, artist, model and former porn star, Sophie Brussaux, on Instagram, with a message for his son.

See what he had to say below.

During an interview with Elliott Wilson and Brian B. Dot Miller, Drake explained that for a while there was a time when he was unsure about his son’s paternity.