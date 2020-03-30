“Connect To Your Own Inner Light” Drake Reveals His Two-Year-Old Son Adonis
For months, there were rumors that Drake had fathered a son. But the rapper never confirmed any of them so it was all hearsay. But in 2018, Pusha T took shots at Drake on his album, Drake responded, then eventually Pusha T revealed that Drake was hiding a child.
It shocked a few people.
While Drake never responded to that song specifically, later that year, in his song “Emotionless,” he claimed that he was never hiding his child from the world, he was hiding the world from his child.
With the things people say about children and Drake’s own uncertainty about his paternity, I get it. Though it didn’t necessarily help or harm his public image, people believed Pusha T just because his words stung more.
But today, Drake decided to share images of his now-two-year-old son Adonis and his mother, artist, model and former porn star, Sophie Brussaux, on Instagram, with a message for his son.
See what he had to say below.
View this post on Instagram
What is most important for you right now is to connect to your own inner light. This will create the biggest opening of all. Trust that you have all of the power within to make this happen, and in order to do that connect to the people and things that bring you a lot of joy. When the mind starts to move into overthinking or fear, shift your attention right away to something bright. It doesn’t matter what has happened in the past or what is happening around us now, you can always make the choice to break free of the wheel of suffering and panic and open up to your own light. We are powerful manifestors , so once you make the choice in the moment to shift your awareness to something good, it will show you in your reality. Be conscious, especially right now of fears coming in from others, and recognize that not everything should be held by you. Laughter is your best medicine, but tears can also be a powerful release. Let go of any judgment you may have around that. Remember that you are never alone, and if you need to be reminded of that ask for support and it will show up. Everything comes down to intention, and even though there are conflicting energies circling around us you must KNOW…It will rebuild. But in order for that to happen, you have to do exactly that. Trust. You have the biggest heart and that is your greatest gift. It’s impossible to always control your surroundings, but when you shift the focus to how you want to feel, everything will conspire to assist you. I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can’t wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite. Until then please keep your lights on. 🤍
During an interview with Elliott Wilson and Brian B. Dot Miller, Drake explained that for a while there was a time when he was unsure about his son’s paternity.
He said, “I actually did a DNA test for my son and they came back to us and they said that that the DNA test got ruined in transit and they couldn’t be a 100 percent sure that was my son or not. So, I was in a really weird pending situation where I didn’t want to go tell the world that that was my son and it wasn’t. And if you see my son, you understand why. No, if you see my boy, you understand. He’s just a stunning child with the brightest blue eyes. And at the time, I was like ‘I don’t know.’ It actually wasn’t until a week before the album came out that I got confirmation that that was definitely my son. It took me two more solid tests, with two different companies.”