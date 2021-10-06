MadameNoire Featured Video

Ray J revealed that he is in the hospital battling pneumonia and sadly no one has been with him through this difficult time.

The Love & Hip Hop star told Hollywood Unlocked that he has been in a Miami hospital and hasn’t gotten a visit from his loved ones.

“I been in here all by myself for a week,” he said. “No family members came to see me not even my wife.”

When his family did arrive to the hospital, he shared an update in the comments of a Hollywood Unlocked post.

“God is good” he wrote. “Family with me. Just can’t be in here. Too much sickness.”

He told TMZ that when he first went to the hospital, he was placed in the COVID-19 wing due to his symptoms mirroring those of the virus. After having five COVID-19 tests come back with negative results, he was moved to the general population. He admitted that at first he was scared about his fate.

“I thought it was over,” he told TMZ. “I started praying and knew God is good so I just kept praying.”

The father-of-two was open about his status, saying he is still getting oxygen and has difficulty talking and breathing. He said when he wakes up in the morning he feels good but within 30 minutes that feeling fades away and he feels worse.

He’s been hospitalized since Oct. 2 and hopes to be released by the weekend.