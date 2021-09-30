MadameNoire Featured Video

Once again, it seems like Ray J and his wife, Princess Love, might be headed for divorce.

Earlier this week, the “I Hit It First” rapper scrubbed his Instagram account clean — leaving no photos or videos of himself, his work or his family — and temporarily changed his bio to “Separated and Single.”

Even though Ray J has since deleted the bio, his update has people speculating his marriage with Princess Love marriage is on the rocks. Over the years, the couple has been open about their marital struggles on Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood, 2020’s VH1 Couples Retreat, and a four-part special that also aired last year called The Conversation: Ray J & Princess Love.

The two dated for a few years before getting married in 2016. After welcoming two children into the world and enduring relationship highs and lows, Princess Love decided to file for divorce in May 2020. Then, after she withdrew her petition, Ray J filed for divorce later that year in September. In each instance, both Ray J and Princess Love claimed that they withdrew their divorce filing so the two could pursue reconciliation.

With their history in mind, Ray J’s recent social media purge might just be his reaction to some petty drama. That said, only time will tell if he and Princess Love are really headed for divorce… again.

We’ll keep you posted.