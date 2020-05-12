“I’ve Gained About 12 Pounds”: Stars Who Gained Weight (And A Few Who Lost Weight) In Quarantine

If you’ve been spending your time in quarantine eating snack cakes, chips and making trips to the grocery store to re-up on whatever other goodies provide you comfort while sitting in the house, the good news is, you’re not alone. Plenty of people can relate to easing up on their diet restrictions and workouts because of the stress of the current pandemic, and the inability to go to gyms and be as active as they’d like. Just ask Porsha Williams. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star joked about how she’s looking in quarantine (she shared a throwback photo, seemingly during her time carrying baby PJ) while revealing that she’s gained more than 10 pounds since being in the house.

“Before Quarantine Vs Afterrr😂 I gotta start reeling it in whose with me ?! Let’s workout !” she wrote on Instagram. “I’ve gained about 12 pounds … I still look nice but just wanna be more comfortable and not pass out at the top of the steps lol so ima start with cardio in morning!!!”

Porsha joins a list of public figures who’ve been honest about finding solace in food during this time. But there are also a number of stars who have said they’ve lost weight or showed off the results of weight loss in the midst of dealing with COVID-19 struggles. We collected individuals who have done both to help encourage you in your health journey, or remind you that you’re not alone if you need a break from it. Hit the flip to see who has been open about their weight loss or weight gain during quarantine.

Anthony Anderson

The Black-ish star has reportedly managed to drop a whopping 17 pounds by opting to work out from home. He shared that his clothes have gotten too big, so he’s getting back into a secret passion, sewing, to help him have pieces that fit.

“I’ve picked up sewing again,” he shared with Good Morning America. “I haven’t sewn anything since I was a theatre major at Howard University, so I’m waiting for my sewing machine to get here, so I can start altering my clothes myself.”

“I’m probably gonna look a little crazy,” he added.