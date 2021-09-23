MadameNoire Featured Video

It looks like Whoopi Goldberg won’t be leaving The View anytime soon.

The actress turned talk show host has inked a mega four-year deal with the daytime talk show, Deadline reports. This means that Whoopi will now be on board with the popular ABC show for another four years. The View is currently in its 25th season.

The Sister Act star joined the long-running morning show in 2007 and currently hosts alongside Joy Behar, Sara Hines, and Sunny Hostin.

Goldberg’s contract renewal comes at a rocky time for The View, as producers are scrambling to replace former host Meghan McCain after she recently departed back in August.

Prior to McCain’s exit last season, ABC shared in a statement that they were “taking a little time” to fill her open position but promised to continue “the mission of dynamic conversations with diverse points of view,” the New York post notes. In the interim, the show has welcomed a number of conservative guests to co-host alongside the ladies including Condoleezza Rice, Eboni K. Williams, Mary Katharine Ham, Gretchen Carlson, and Alyssa Farah among others. McCain’s mom, Cindy, is set to guest host on Oct. 6.

Back in April of this year, Whoopi told Variety that she would stay with The View but only on one condition.

“As long as they allow me to do both [acting and hosting], I can do it. The minute they say, ‘No, you can’t,’ then I have to figure out what to do.”

The star has been busy with a number of projects outside of her talk show host duties that include developing a script for an upcoming superhero film and reprising her iconic role as “Deloris Van Cartier” in Sister Act 3 on Disney+, it was reported. Whoopi’s currently producing a civil rights movie on The Emmett Till Story.

RELATED CONTENT: ‘I Wasn’t Black Enough’: Whoopi Goldberg Talks Being Shunned By The Black Community